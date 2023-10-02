3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Two people are injured and a child is dead after a shooting in Beaufort County.

This happened at Cross Creek Apartments around 12:41 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw a 26-year-old female with serious injuries. The victim was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

After that, officers learned that another gunshot victim was also being taken to the hospital.

According to police, they responded to the hospital in reference to two additional gunshot victims related to the incident.

Police say they located a 25-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries and a 3-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

The 3-year-old later died.

Police say a domestic dispute occurred during a child exchange that escalated into an incident where shots were fired.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Jonathan Tyleke Fair who is wanted for questioning related to the incident.

Fair is known to frequent the Big Estates and the Yemassee area.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Andersen at 843-322-7941, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.

