2nd annual Peace in the Park event underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members in Savannah coming together Saturday to celebrate the second annual Day of Peace in the Park.

This event is hosted by the Mediation Center as a way to unite locals and build peace.

Organizers say the goal of this event was to bring the community together to celebrate the good in Savannah.

That’s the kind of positive energy that was felt all day at Savannah’s Day of Peace.

“This day has been definitely peaceful, to be under the Savannah trees,” Deneige Bonaparte said.

Deneige Bonaparte has been living in Savannah for a few years now and says events like this one are great to see in her neighborhood.

“It gives hope that we can build a more peaceful community and to know that there are people that can provide resources,” Bonaparte said.

That’s exactly what Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says this event is all about.

“We each everyday have a million decisions that we make, and so hopefully this helps us to make the right decisions. And if more of us make the right decisions, Savannah becomes a more peaceful place,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Booths filled Daffin Park for this event with everything from the Savannah Police Department, to different resources for mental health services... giving community members a way to have open conversations about anything on their mind... something locals found encouraging.

“We can all live a peaceful life, or nonetheless, we can grow into a more peaceful life and that there are people still here,” Bonaparte says.

Mayor Van Johnson says this feeling of unity is essential for the Savannah community.

“If we don’t make peace a goal, then we end up aimlessly moving about, and so we have to be careful about how we treat each other, how we interact with each other, but probably most importantly, how we treat ourselves,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Mayor Van Johnson is hoping that people can carry the energy from this event with them as this year goes on.

