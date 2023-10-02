3 people injured after shooting incident in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are injured after a shooting incident in Hinesville Sunday night.

Hinesville Police responded to Liberty Manor Apartments on Freedom Court just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

One person was airlifted to Savannah with serious injuries. The other two people were taken to a hospital.

Police say they’re currently looking for suspects.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.