Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

3 people injured after shooting incident in Hinesville

(kvvu)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are injured after a shooting incident in Hinesville Sunday night.

Hinesville Police responded to Liberty Manor Apartments on Freedom Court just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

One person was airlifted to Savannah with serious injuries. The other two people were taken to a hospital.

Police say they’re currently looking for suspects.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Smith State Prison
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
State wants Quando Rondo to stay out of Chatham Co. before trial, says he was potential target of shooting
Harbor North Apartments shooting
Man injured in shooting at apartment complex in Hinesville
Savannah Police respond to crash on Apache and Abercorn St.
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight

Latest News

A sign wishing Jimmy Carter a happy 99th birthday in downtown Plains, GA.
In Plains, Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday celebrated with songs and peanut butter ice cream
Day of Peace in the Park
2nd annual Peace in the Park event underway
Savannah Police Department investigating shooting in the 400 block of W. 38th St.
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 400 block of W. 38th St.
Clarence Williams
‘His unwavering faith and dedication to serving others were evident:’ Reverend Dr. Clarence Williams dies in crash