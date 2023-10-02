Cool, dry start to the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The week starts out on the cool side with temperatures in the low to mid 60s at daybreak!

Temperatures are nice and cool as we start out the week! pic.twitter.com/UlSSkmvvcz — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 2, 2023

Some of our inland communities are even in the upper 50s.

We’ll be mostly sunny today with temperatures warming to the upper 70s at lunchtime with highs in the lower 80s. There will be a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour throughout the day, calming down in the evening.

The high tide around 11AM will be around 9.7′! This tide level is the same as we have seen over the weekend, no big impacts are expected.

Mostly weather continues through the entire week as our region is dominated by high pressure.

Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s each morning this week with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll have mostly sunny skies as well! Thankfully we are not in a drought. Enjoy the dry stretch of weather!

Other than a slim chance for a quick coastal shower, there is a slight chance of a shower or two Thursday afternoon, mainly south of Savannah.

Our pattern shifts heading into the weekend, when a cold front approaches at the end of the week into the weekend. Sunday morning lows could dip into the upper 50s around Savannah with highs in the mid 70s! NEXT Monday will start off cool, with widespread lows in the mid 50s.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Phillipe will curve north heading into the middle of the week. This system is now expected to strengthen into a Hurricane on Thursday as it passes to the east of Bermuda.

Meanwhile, Rina continues to weaken and is a post-tropical cyclone.

There are no other areas of interest at this time!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

