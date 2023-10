STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s matchup with James Madison is getting picked up by ESPN2.

The Eagles will face the Dukes on Oct. 14 in Harrisonburg, Va. The game will start at noon and will air nationally on ESPN2.

This will be Georgia Southern’s 11th appearance on ESPN2, the sixth time away from home.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.