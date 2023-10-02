Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Gypsy Blancharde granted early release date, state announces

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – Gypsy Blancharde, the woman who conspired to kill her abusive mother who forced her to pretend to be disabled, was granted early release.

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced last week Blancharde will be released from prison Dec. 28 after the state granted her request for parole.

Blancharde pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2016 in connection to the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blancharde.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said Blancharde convinced her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to stab her mother to death in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In court, Blancharde testified her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests to collect gifts and charitable donations.

She also said she planned her mother’s killing, considering poison, arson and a gun.

According to investigators, Dee Dee Blancharde used her daughter as a disabled poster child to garner attention and con people out of money.

Her case earned national headlines and also led to the documentary, “Mommy Dead and Dearest.”

The Blanchardes moved to Springfield in 2006 from Louisiana after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. After they moved, they used the last name Blanchard instead of Blancharde as the rest of their family does.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Smith State Prison
Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting Sunday.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
State wants Quando Rondo to stay out of Chatham Co. before trial, says he was potential target of shooting
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Clarence Williams
‘His unwavering faith and dedication to serving others were evident:’ Reverend Dr. Clarence Williams dies in crash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act
Authorities say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at...
10 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses
Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
Harvard inaugurates first Black president
Police lights
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
FILE - Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York on Feb. 16, 2023. The fraud...
Sam Bankman-Fried must now convince a jury that the former crypto king was not a crook