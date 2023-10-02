Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

How to tackle high interest credit card debt

Average American has about $5,700 in credit card debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Interest rates hit a 22-year high this summer, with the average credit card interest rate surging to just over 28%, prompting consumers to look for ways to cut costs.

Nathan Grant, a senior finance industry analyst with MoneyTips, said aside from working on things like improving credit scores and bolstering savings, consumers should also make an effort to pay down existing debt.

“You really want to avoid paying compound interest from credit cards by paying down those balances,” Grant said. “I know it’s easier said than done. So, say pay off your balances involved, but that’s really where the damage comes in because no matter how high your credit cards’ APRs, the interest is only charged on balances carried month to month.”

Credit card rewards are great, but Grant said the benefit is lost if you’re carrying over debt each month.

The best bet, he said, is to stop using any credit cards with a balance.

“So, I think going into the holiday season, you really want to focus on the fact that if I’m choosing to use my credit card for this and I know I’m not going to able to pay off, I’m basically going to be paying even more just because of the nature of compound interest and how it works,” Grant explained.

Grant shared several tips for combating high interest rates:

  • Focus on building a savings account of $500 dollars so cash can be used in the future instead of credit cards
  • After hitting the $500 mark, try to save $1,000 for emergencies
  • Make an effort to increase credit scores so that lower interest rates can be accessible

MoneyTips has additional information on how to pay down debt.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Smith State Prison
Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting Sunday.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
State wants Quando Rondo to stay out of Chatham Co. before trial, says he was potential target of shooting
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Clarence Williams
‘His unwavering faith and dedication to serving others were evident:’ Reverend Dr. Clarence Williams dies in crash

Latest News

Korean Restaurant
Pembroke residents excited for new Korean Restaurant
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit.
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia....
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car
Savannah Police
1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.