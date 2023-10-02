Investigation continues after 3 injured in Hinesville shooting incident

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were injured in a shooting incident around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Liberty Manor Apartments on Freedom Court in Hinesville.

One of the people shot is in critical condition after being airlifted to a Savannah hospital. The Hinesville Police Department said that person is responding to treatment.

Investigators said the person critically injured was shot in a car and then got out of it. He tried to walk away before falling to the ground.

That’s when police say they arrived at the scene, finding that person and two others shot. The other two people, we’re told, went to a local hospital.

It’s not clear whether the people who were shot live at this complex and police are also trying to figure out how this all started.

“Obviously, it all happened at one particular area. It was not clear as to whether it was one event or multiple incidents that led to one event,” Hinesville Assistant Police Chief Tracey Howard said.

Hinesville Police said investigators are now working to talk with the people who were shot to get more answers.

They haven’t released any suspect information. They are asking the community if they know anything, to call police.

