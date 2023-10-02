Man found guilty of murdering Lowcountry teenager in 2021

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a Lowcountry teenager in 2021.

Ty Leic Chaneyfield was found guilty of all charges in court Monday.

Chaneyfield is the second guilty man in the case of Dwon Fields Jr’s killing. Jimmie Green pled guilty earlier this year and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

