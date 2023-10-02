New bridge on Olive Branch Rd causing Ellabell resident to lose part of her property

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some people in Ellabell potentially losing part of their property.

That’s as the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build a new bridge off of Olive Branch Road.

Stakes like these ones are spread out throughout some homeowners’ yards marking where G-DOT plans to take over their land.

Debbie Perrine has lived in her home for eight years now.

It’s also where she has an animal sanctuary for breeding. Now, the sanctuary might have to move.

“They are putting a road right next to my pasture,” Perrine said.

That pasture is a space where her emus live.

G-DOT sent me a statement saying this project is meant to replace an old bridge that shows signs of deterioration and does not meet current design standards something Perrine says she can understand, but wishes there was another solution.

“I am not opposed to development in any way, shape, form or fashion, but I am opposed to them putting a road beside my breeding facility.”

Perrine says this project is taking away some of her privacy as well.

“All these trees are going. All these stuff that’s along here, all of that’s going away and this road is going to come down and through there.”

Which is forcing her to move her breeding facility to the other side of her property.

“Otherwise it’s going to be a constant, constant worry that something’s going to happen to them.”

In order to do this, she’ll have to move all of her cages and buildings, take down some trees and build a fence something she’s been told will take about $15,000 to do.

“Which, do you have $15,000 lying around? No.”

G-DOT says they plan to acquire the land they need by 2024 and begin construction on this project in 2026.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.