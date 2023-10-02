‘Next thing I heard was three gunshots:’ Hinesville residents describe Sunday night shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors in Hinesville describing a chaotic night after police say three people were shot at an apartment complex.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Liberty Manor Apartments on Freedom Court.

Neighbors say they heard rapid gunfire and a lot of police sirens.

Investigators are now trying to piece together what happened.

Dispatch call: We have a threat call at the Liberty Manor apartments.

What started as a report of threats later turned into a crime scene with three people shot.

Dispatch call: Shots fired behind the Liberty Manor Apartments getting multiple calls.

Police say one person was in a car when they were shot at the complex then got out and tried to walk away before falling to the ground.

That person later airlifted to a hospital in critical condition and two others who were shot went to a local hospital.

According to investigators the crime scene was large..

”Where the subject was shot and those subjects were shot to the area where the most injured person ended up, it’s a pretty substantial walk,” Hinesville Assistant Chief Tracey Howard said.

Robert Hicks says he’s lived at the complex for nearly a decade and rolled off his bed when the gunshots rang out.

“Next thing I heard was three gunshots. POP. POP. POP. Next thing I know, I done flipped over my bed, on the side of the bed on the floor I wasn’t taking any chances, I was on the floor,” Hicks says.

He describes a scary scene but says it could’ve ended much worse.

“One of those bullets could’ve came through that window. It’s like so rapid fire. One of those bullets could’ve ricocheted off the tree, came in the window, hit me, killed me.”

It’s not clear whether the people who were shot live at the complex.

This shooting is one of several that have taken place in recent months in Hinesville including one just this past Friday.

“We’re looking as to why these things are happening,” Howard said.

Right now, police have not released any suspect information for this recent shooting.

They are trying to talk to the people who were shot.

And they are asking anyone with information, to give them a call.

