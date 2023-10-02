Pembroke residents excited for new Korean Restaurant

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Pembroke is getting a new restaurant soon, and it’s bringing a whole new flavor to the area.

Folks with the Downtown Development Authority say this new restaurant means a lot more to the Pembroke area than most would think.

That’s because this is a Korean restaurant, something the area hasn’t seen before.

Of course Hyundai is a Korean company and their new facility nearby is expected to bring several Korean nationals into the area.

The director of downtown economic development in Pembroke says she’s been working closely with the restaurant owners and has seen a lot of progress being made.

She says locals can’t wait for it to open and she feels this provides a great way for the community to come together.

“Both symbolically and physically it’s a table for everyone to sit down and share a meal with. Even if it’s, you know, people who have been here for generations or people who are just our new neighbors,” Fernanda Camacho said.

“There’s already been quite a few discussion threads just going, oh my gosh, I hope they have this one particular dish or that one other, because we just haven’t had something like that.”

She says this new restaurant is set to open sometime very soon.

