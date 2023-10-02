1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Monday.
This happened on Peachtree Drive and Quail Hollow Drive.
The man is in critical condition. According to Assistant Chief Gavin, this appears to be a domestic incident.
Police say they do not believe there is any threat to the community.
