Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.

Savannah Police
Savannah Police(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Monday.

This happened on Peachtree Drive and Quail Hollow Drive.

The man is in critical condition. According to Assistant Chief Gavin, this appears to be a domestic incident.

Police say they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Smith State Prison
Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting Sunday.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
State wants Quando Rondo to stay out of Chatham Co. before trial, says he was potential target of shooting
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Clarence Williams
‘His unwavering faith and dedication to serving others were evident:’ Reverend Dr. Clarence Williams dies in crash

Latest News

Korean Restaurant
Pembroke residents excited for new Korean Restaurant
3 people injured after shooting incident in Hinesville
Investigation continues after 3 injured in Hinesville shooting incident
RBC Heritage
2024 RBC Heritage celebrating 56 years of PGA Tour Golf
Police lights
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say