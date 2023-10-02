Sky Cams
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium

Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By The Associated Press and DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Swift couldn’t just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

SNY posted video of Swift, wearing blue jean shorts, a long-sleeved black top and leather jacket, entering the stadium’s security area with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman. NBC’s telecast cut to Swift several times during the game, including a shot of the pop superstar with her arm around Kelce’s mother, Donna, who was wearing her son’s No. 87 jersey.

Swift’s appearance comes a week after she was at Arrowhead Stadium — decked out in red and white — to watch the Chiefs’ 41-10 rout of the Chicago Bears at home in a suite alongside Donna Kelce. Swift took advantage of an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to watch the game, and apparently had to see more of Kelce and the Chiefs in action.

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. NBC played a commercial for the tour about 20 minutes before kickoff.

MetLife Stadium is a familiar spot for Swift, who performed three sold-out concerts there in May. Among those in attendance for two of those shows was Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who returned to the team this weekend after tearing his left Achilles tendon on the fourth play of his debut with New York on Sept. 11.

Rodgers attended a team meeting Saturday night and was at the stadium watching player warmups from the sideline Sunday night.

Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship. Kelce said on his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast earlier this week that Swift “looked amazing” at the game.

“Everybody was talking about her and in a great light,” Kelce said of her time spent in the suite. “And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

Kelce had invited Swift to that game after trying — and failing — to give her a friendship bracelet when her Eras Tour made its stop in Kansas City.

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

