Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Tybee Island Police Department training first Narcotics Detection Dog

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is training a new officer.

But she’s a little furrier than their usual recruits.

K9 Nautical, or Nauti as she’s known, is the Tybee Island Police Department’s first narcotics detection dog.

Nauti is a 4-month-old German Shorthair Pointer and she came to the Tybee Island Department from Bainbridge, GA.

Nauti is currently going through the first steps in her training, obedience training.

Following that phase, Officer Kendrick says they will begin the narcotic detection training, which will take several months. he says he hopes to have Nauti on the job by the time she’s a year old.

“So Tybee Island has also fallen victim to the drug problem, so adding a drug detection canine to our team will be a huge benefit to keeping our community, and our visitors that come every year safe.”

Nauti joins Tybee Island’s other dog- K9 Rocky. Rocky serves as a public relations officer for the Tybee Island PD and has been a part of the team since 2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Smith State Prison
Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting Sunday.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
State wants Quando Rondo to stay out of Chatham Co. before trial, says he was potential target of shooting
Clarence Williams
‘His unwavering faith and dedication to serving others were evident:’ Reverend Dr. Clarence Williams dies in crash

Latest News

THE News at 5
1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.
Hinesville residents describe Sunday night shooting
‘Next thing I heard was three gunshots:’ Hinesville residents describe Sunday night shooting
Korean Restaurant
Pembroke residents excited for new Korean Restaurant
Savannah Police
1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.