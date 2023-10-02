Tybee Island Police Department training first Narcotics Detection Dog

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is training a new officer.

But she’s a little furrier than their usual recruits.

K9 Nautical, or Nauti as she’s known, is the Tybee Island Police Department’s first narcotics detection dog.

Nauti is a 4-month-old German Shorthair Pointer and she came to the Tybee Island Department from Bainbridge, GA.

Nauti is currently going through the first steps in her training, obedience training.

Following that phase, Officer Kendrick says they will begin the narcotic detection training, which will take several months. he says he hopes to have Nauti on the job by the time she’s a year old.

“So Tybee Island has also fallen victim to the drug problem, so adding a drug detection canine to our team will be a huge benefit to keeping our community, and our visitors that come every year safe.”

Nauti joins Tybee Island’s other dog- K9 Rocky. Rocky serves as a public relations officer for the Tybee Island PD and has been a part of the team since 2020.

