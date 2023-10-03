Sky Cams
Abe’s on Lincoln still closed after nearby construction damages building

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular downtown Savannah bar will remain closed for now after owners say nearby construction damaged parts of the building.

A spokesperson for the Gaslight Group, the company that owns Abe’s on Lincoln, says construction of an underground utility trench caused doorframes to shift and floors to crack inside the bar.

According to the group, that trench was being built for a neighboring construction site where the old FBI building used to sit.

Metropolitan Planning Commission documents show a new seven-story hotel is planned for that site.

The Gaslight Group says the damages inside the historic building forced them to close the bar so crews could fix flooring in the bathroom and bar areas.

“When you start to see the doorframes moving, you know that something’s going on. So when the doors were getting a little stuck and sticky and not shutting as well as we’d like, we knew that we needed to get it looked at,” said Carey Ferrara, communications with Gaslight Group.

A company spokesperson says the building’s owner Noble Investment Group will pay for the repairs.

They’re hoping to reopen Abe’s on Lincoln by this weekend but no official date has been announced.

