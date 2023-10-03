Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man connected to Sept. 11 shooting

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was able to escape from being arrested twice in the past month.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Andre Greene, who is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on September 11. Deputies say that he has evaded being captured two times.

Greene is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault and batter by mob and more. The shooting took place at the Oyotunji African Village in Sheldon.

Deputies say that they attempted to pull over Greene, but then he sped away and started a chase. He then crashed his car and ran into the woods, and deputies could not find him.

Ten days later, the same situation happened in Burton, deputies say Greene started a chase, crashed his car, and ran into the woods.

“We can’t stop everything, all efforts were attempted. We do have to be mindful of you know, other pedestrians, other cars. But our officers attempted the best that they could to try to stop him. Unfortunately he was just able to get away those two times. But we’re not stopping our efforts in attempting to locate him.”

Greene is considered armed and dangerous, so take caution if you see him

