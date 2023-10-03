Sky Cams
Beaufort Police looking for man wanted on murder charges related to shooting that killed 3-year-old girl

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are now looking for a man on murder charges related to the shooting on Sunday that killed a three-year-old.

Beaufort Police say a domestic dispute during a child exchange led to the shooting death of three-year-old Ariana Fair.

Jonathan Tyleke Fair, now wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime.

Beaufort Police say he is known to frequent the Big Estates area and Yemassee. Officers say this death is felt by the entire community.

“I absolutely think that this is a situation that is a tragedy not only for the family but for our community as well. To lose someone to gun violence that is so young just tears at the heart of the community,” Stephenie Price said.

Price says that situations like this are rare for a city like Beaufort.

“They do not happen often in the city of Beaufort, that’s why it’s been so conscious shocking because it is such a young child that we lost to violence. So it does really affect the community, it does affect the families. It is something that we’re working to get resolved quite quickly.”

Beaufort Police say to call 911 immediately if you see Jonathan Fair, and stay away because he is considered armed and dangerous.

