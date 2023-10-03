Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway...
According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring others on Tuesday, authorities said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that there were 15 survivors from the crash, which happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
Savannah Police
1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Smith State Prison
Man found guilty of murdering Lowcountry teenager in 2021
Windsor Forest student-athlete dies after suffering medical emergency on sideline of JV football game

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, swears in Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., left, to the Senate...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
FILE - Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speaks from the House floor during a special...
‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat sues over expulsion and House rules that temporarily silenced him
Dale Critz Sr.
Community remembers dealership owner Dale Critz Sr.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request