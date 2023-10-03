Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Chipotle testing robotic assembly line

(NO AUDIO) Video shows Chipotle’s recently announced robotic assembly line. (Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is trying out a robotic assembly line.

The Mexican grill chain is teaming up with the food service platform Hyphen on a prototype robot that makes salads and bowls.

If a digital order includes a salad or bowl, it goes to the automated system.

A container then moves along a conveyor belt and dispensers add the requested ingredients.

At the end, the system raises the bowl so an employee can add the finishing touches and the lid.

Chipotle said the system could tackle about 65% of its digital orders.

Employees would still have to make burritos and other items.

Chipotle recently tested a robot called Autocado to help make its guacamole.

The chain said it may also test dishwashing robots soon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Smith State Prison
Savannah Police
1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.
Man found guilty of murdering Lowcountry teenager in 2021
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash

Latest News

Tom Brady gives a young fan his rookie card, worth more than $1,000. (Source: Wax, Packs and...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: 'That’s a $1,000 card right there'
FILE - Flags stand outside the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. Colorado’s...
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane...
Florida man convicted of killing two women over 25 years ago set to receive lethal injection
The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says
The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says