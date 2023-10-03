Community remembers dealership owner Dale Critz Sr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Remembering someone who has poured into the Savannah community for decades.

Dealership owner Dale Critz Sr. died at age 91 just days ago.

This board room at the United Way of the Coastal Empire was just named after Dale Critz Sr. He’s someone who has given much to this organization over decades.

“Naming this board room will remind us all of his example.”

The Critz Tybee Run Fest benefiting the YMCA and being a top giver to United Way are just a few examples of his commitment to this community.

United Way President Brynn Grant recalls all that 2020 came with it and how Critz Sr. helped her see it through.

“I was like a deer in headlights for sure but we immediately created a COVID 19 rapid response fund and he immediately stepped in to support it. Not only did he support it personally but then he made a video with us to help promote it to others,” said Grant.

“We’ve raised over 200,000 and I’ve helped them with a few contributions,” said Critz Sr.

His legacy will live on as you pass these dealerships, but Brynn says it’s not just his families financial contributions that will stick with our community.

“But their energy, their time, their expertise and I think that’s just as valuable,” said Grant.

91 years of community commitment .

“Thank you so much,” said Critz Sr.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.