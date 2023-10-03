Sky Cams
Early voting for Pooler City Council starts October 17

By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks two weeks until the start of early voting in Chatham County.

Voters here in Pooler will be voting for mayor and all six council seats. These are city-wide positions. Pooler doesn’t have districts.

This complete turnover is due to the charter that the city belongs to and of course is different from how many municipalities across our area work.

“Making an educated vote could not be more important. We feel that the city is at a pivotal place there’s a lot of growth coming in and we want to make sure that we vote in leaders that are experienced and can make good decisions when it comes to the growth.”

The Chamber CEO say they’re hosting an election forum Oct. 24 at Mitsubushi Power Americas in Pooler so folks can get to know as many of the people who will be on this ballot as possible.

There are 11 people running for the city’s five council seats and three running for mayor. As a reminder election day is November 7th.

