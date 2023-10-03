Sky Cams
Effingham Co. community mourns loss of Coach Bob Griffith

Effingham County Schools
Effingham County Schools
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County community is mourning the loss of Coach Bob Griffith.

Griffith served as the head football coach and athletic director at Effingham County High School for 18 years beginning in 1980.

Under Coach Griffith’s leadership, the Effingham County High School football program reached new heights securing a State Runner Up and South Georgia Championship in 1987. They also won several Region Championships.

He was known for his quiet compassionate mentorship, fostering a sense of family, and camaraderie among his players and coaches.

The football stadium at Effingham County High School was named the Bob Griffith Stadium in 2022.

