Forum being held for Savannah City Council At-Large Post Two seat candidates

By Shea Schrader
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Candidates running for the Savannah City Council At-Large Post Two seat will be answering your questions.

So that you can make the best decision on Election Day this November.

It will start at 6:30 p.m. but doors for the event will open at 5:45 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center.

If you want to submit a questions you can do so at the web address on you screen.

The event will be put on by the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia.

“You should always know as much as possible about the candidates where they stand the principles that they held their work ethic and even what they’ve done for their city in their post work around the community. It’s really important to hear them have them speak their side and then you can make an informed decision about how you want to vote on election day,” Amanda Hollowell said.

