Galen College of Nursing possibly coming to Mosaic Town Center in Pooler

Galen College of Nursing
Galen College of Nursing(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A nursing college could be on the way to Pooler.

Mosaic Town Center in Pooler currently home to Cosco, Expercare and more could soon host the Galen College of Nursing. At a Tuesday night Council meeting, the use of land for the school was approved the city’s chamber of commerce saying the nursing college would be a welcomed addition.

“Bringing in something like this that’s really going to have an impact on our healthcare industry - where we need to be making an impact is really special,” Courtney Rawlins said.

That was the focus of the college’s presentation to council, pointing out the benefit they would bring to the city of Pooler.

“The ultimate goal is not just to put up a building but to address the nursing shortage in our community,” Robert Snip said.

The land is empty now, but the chamber recognizes its potential through this project.

“With the shortage of nurses right now and three major hospitals operating in the region, we hope this is going to be a game changer.”

Galen is one of the largest private nursing colleges in the country, with 19 campuses across the U.S. Renderings of the potential building in Pooler show an HCA healthcare partnership on what would be the first Galen campus in Georgia.

“At first we’ll have about 50-100 students there. As they start to ramp up and get more people registered we’ll start to see those students increase.”

Before that can happen an official site plan will need to be approved by council.

