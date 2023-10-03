Gov. Kemp to make major economic announcement

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expected to make a major economic announcement Tuesday, according to his office.

In mid-September, the governor declared a state of emergency, citing 40-year-high inflation. As part of the declaration, a temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on vehicle gas was enacted. The measure saves Georgians 31 cents per gallon on regular gas and 35 cents per gallon on diesel fuel.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” said Gov. Kemp.

It is unclear what Tuesday’s announcement will entail. A news conference featuring Gov. Kemp, constitutional officers, state agency leaders, legislators, and economic developers is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta News First+ will have live coverage of the remarks.

