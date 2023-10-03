Hazy skies, comfortable temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s for inland areas and lows 60s closer to the coast this morning.

There will be some haze around this morning, but temperatures will be comfortable! pic.twitter.com/tfDj1tx3OL — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 3, 2023

Some patchy fog is possible, but shouldn’t slow down the morning commute. You might notice some smoke above us this morning from the Canadian wildfires, this won’t really impact our forecast at the surface. We’ll warm to about 80 degrees at noon with a northeasterly wind around 10 miles per hour. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a continued onshore breeze through the afternoon.

The high tide around noon will be around 9.3′. This tide level is a bit lower than the last few high tidal cycles.

We’ll remain mostly dry the next couple days, with a slight chance of a quick passing isolated coastal shower. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s each morning this week with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll have mostly sunny skies as well! Thankfully we are not in a drought. Enjoy the dry stretch of weather!

Our pattern shifts heading into the weekend, when a cold front approaches at the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday but only mid 70s on Sunday. Sunday morning lows could dip into the mid 50s around Savannah! NEXT Monday will start off cool, with widespread lows in the lower 50s with 40s possible for inland communities. This will be our coolest morning since the beginning of the year.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Phillipe will curve north heading into the middle of the week. This system will likely remain a tropical storm through the week and could pass closely to Bermuda on Friday.

There are no other areas of interest at this time!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

