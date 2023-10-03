Sky Cams
McAllister Elementary earns state honor for reading success

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - McAllister Elementary School in Richmond Hill recently received a Literacy Leader Award from the Georgia Department of Education.

The principal at McAllister Elementary said achieving this award was a team effort.

The Georgia Department of Education recognized schools for outstanding achievement in reading skills. Schools throughout the state with 90 percent of its third-grade students reading either at or above grade level were able to receive this banner.

McAllister Elementary went above that and has 91.3 percent of their third graders hitting that mark.

The school’s principal said this all starts with the people in her community. The parents, students, and especially the teachers.

“Our teachers do a wonderful job of knowing each and every student from the time they walk in their door. They know the strengths that the child has, they know the areas of need, they use small groups all the time to make sure they’re not just giving generic lessons, but they are really tapping into what that student needs to be able to be a productive reader,” Heather Tucker said.

Tucker said she’s already looking forward to boosting those reading rates next year.

