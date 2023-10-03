Sky Cams
New coalition aiming to save Chatham Co. animal shelters

Animal Shelters(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new coalition is working to keep more animals from being killed in Chatham County animal shelters.

Chatham 90 says their goal is to bring the save rate of shelters in Chatham County in line with the national standard of 90%.

Local shelters are experiencing a dramatic increase in animal intake due to strays and owner surrenders, while seeing a decrease in adoptions.

The coalition brings together many different agencies including Chatham County Animal Services, the Humane Society of Greater Savannah, One Love Animal Rescue, and Renegade Paws Rescue.

“But still track them and be able to find them when owners come to the shelter or go online to find them,” Dr. Jake Harper said.

For more information click here.

