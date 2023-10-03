Sky Cams
Parent University celebrates 25 years in Savannah

By Tim Guidera
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now in its 25th year, Parent University continues to expand into new cities across the country - but it is still keenly focused on helping families at home in Savannah.

Executive Director Michael O’Neal and Associate Executive Director Tameka Tribble joined Morning Break with information on a literacy-based Parent U this weekend and a lot more they have going in the community.

