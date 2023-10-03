Police hosting Savannah Night Out after violent weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are hosting the first ever Savannah Night Out Thursday.

It’s aimed at reducing crime and strengthening community bonds.

Thursday night’s event follows another violent weekend in the Hostess City. Since Friday, four shootings have left two people dead and several more injured across Savannah.

Savannah city leaders speaking out on crime prevention efforts following this most recent round of gun violence.

“This is a multifaceted approach in making sure that not only do we stop violence, but we prevent violence,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Two shootings on Sunday happening within hours of Savannah’s “Day of Peace” Initiative which called for unity among community members.

“...decreasing violence and promoting peace. You have to do both simultaneously,” said Mayor Johnson.

The most recent crime data from the Savannah Police Department shows violent crime is down slightly from this time last year.

Homicides are down from a year ago but non-domestic aggravated assaults involving a gun are up compared to 2022 by more than 15.

City leaders applaud the overall decrease and acknowledge more can be done to reduce crime numbers.

That’s why the Savannah Police Department is hosting its first ever “Savannah Night Out.”

“Talk about stuff that might be interesting to you, something that you’ve emailed about or called about, something that’s on your mind. We’re out here to build that bond,” said Cpl. Barry Lewis.

The department hoping this event can be another tool in reducing crime.

“If we have a crime issue in the city, we want our community to work together to solve those crime issues, blight issues, anything that has to do with making our lives better here in Savannah.”

If you want to come out to Savannah Night Out, it runs until 8 p.m. near 36th Street and Waters Ave.

