Ribbon cutting held for new school gardens at A.B. Williams Elementary School(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A.B. Williams Elementary School held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for their new school gardens.

The educational garden is supported by a $2,000 grant from the national nonprofit “Big Green.”

The grant and a garden-raising kit were given to 18 schools in the Savannah Chatham County Public School System.

A.B Williams garden is the first of these programs to debut.

Savannah-Chatham superintendent Diane Watts says the gardens are meant to be a learning tool.

“It’s monumental that we are actually letting A.B. Williams be the jump start for this larger community initiative. A.B. Williams is a great place to start since it is a STEM school. So it gives the students the opportunity to take what they’re learning in the garden in to the classroom and vice versa.”

The Savannah Park and Tree Commission also donated fruit trees to the education garden.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

