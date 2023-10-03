Sky Cams
Touring Auldbrass Plantation

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
YEMASSEE, S.C (WTOC) - The Open Land Trust is hosting exclusive tours of Auldbrass Plantation in Beaufort County, SC.

The land is home to a house designed in the 1930s by Frank Lloyd Wright. It sits on more than 300 acres of South Carolina Lowcountry, featuring the main home, cottages, farm buildings and more.

The land is privately owned, but open for tours once every two years to benefit the Open Land Trust. Morning and afternoon tours are available Nov. 2-4, 2023.

Click here for more information and purchase tickets.

