‘Unique, one of a kind:’ Remembering Reverend Dr. Clarence Williams

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people are mourning the loss of a long-time leader in Savannah’s faith-based community.

“Unique, one of a kind.”

That’s Reverend Clarence Williams.

“I just want to thank you.”

That voice touching many.

“You just really didn’t realize how much he meant to a lot of people until now and it’s just like wow.”

Some of those people know him as pastor or mentor.

“But to us he was just dad.”

He leaves behind plenty of memories with his seven children including Shayla Loadholt.

“He was the life of the party. He going to come late and leave early.”

Gone too soon, Reverend Williams died in car crash near Bulloch County at 64 years old.

“It’s one thing for him to pass but to pass the way he did was emotional.”

While emotional, Loadholt is comforted by how many lives he touched.

“They wanted to drop out and they talked to him and he encouraged them to stay. I had one guy tell me, ‘You’re dad took me to a Braves game.’ I’m like really? Like what?” Shayla Loadholt says.

Reverend Williams has been preaching for more than 30 years.

He’s held several positions like leader of the Missionary Baptist Association overseeing 46 churches.

He frequently spoke here at New Salem Baptist Church. His most recent calling, leading Pilgrim Baptist Church of Savannah until his death. They operated out of Greenbriar Center where he pushed his members to make a difference as well.

“He didn’t just have us sitting around doing anything, just going to church on Sunday mornings and doing nothing else. Our main focus was the elderly and the children and of course Greenbriar. He loved Greenbriar,” Evelyn Mitchell said.

As Loadholt scrolls through memories of her dad, she’s reminded that his legacy will live on.

“I’m going to miss his jokes. I’m going to miss his smile, his voice. It’s going to be a lot but I just thank the city for the outpouring of love they’ve given us and just keep praying for us.”

The same way he’s prayed for this community.

“Amen”

