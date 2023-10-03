When will the Quacco Road widening project be completed?

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Quacco Road widening project in Savannah has been discussed for years.

The part of Quacco Road closest to US 17 has already undergone construction. There are now two lanes moving in each direction with a turn lane.

These plans from the Chatham County Department of Engineering show what the road will look like all the way to I-95.

The Asked and Answered team reached out to Chatham County to get an update on the project. According to Sean Evans with the county, the expansion that that has been finished is just phase 1 of the project.

Phase two will include the widening of Quacco Road between I-95 and Winding Way.

The second phase was approved by the Board on June 9, and they plan to start clearing the right-of-way this month.

According to Evans, they don’t expect the project to be finished until the Summer of 2026.

