Windsor Forest student-athlete dies after suffering medical emergency on sideline of JV football game

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah high school student-athlete passed away after suffering a medical emergency on the sideline of a junior varsity football game on Monday, according to the school system.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a student on the Windsor Forest High School junior varsity team suffered a medical emergency on the sideline. The school system said the student had played earlier in the game but was rotated out of the lineup and was watching from the sidelines.

The school system said trainers and EMS staff begin life-saving measures on the sideline. The student was taken to the Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

SCCPSS said it has has no information on the cause of the student’s death.

