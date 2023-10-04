Beaufort Memorial Hospital opens first facility on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - Beaufort Memorial Hospital now has their first facility on Hilton Head.

Beaufort Memorial sees this facility here as a gateway into Hilton Head island.

Since we reported the hospital would be taking over the practice here at Island Imaging a few months ago they’ve got all the signs updated and now today is the official ribbon cutting.

WTOC caught up with the Beaufort Memorial CEO within the last hour to ask why getting onto Hilton Head was so important.

”The reason we’re excited about this opportunity is because it’s our first opportunity to serve the residents of Hilton Head actually on the island. It allows us to keep the care that they’re used to of Beaufort Memorial closer to home, where they’re not driving over a bridge or driving to Okatie, Bluffton, or Beaufort. I think this just gives us the opportunity to look at what else is needed on the island, how else can we serve the community, how else can we expand access to care to the residents of the island,” Russell Baxley said.

This practice here at now Beaufort Memorial’s Island Imaging does CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds and more. All of those services have been provided for patients here for years, but now under the Beaufort Memorial Hospital umbrella they will likely be expanded just as we’ll see if the hospital expands its reach on the island beyond this facility in coming years.

Wednesday at the ribbon cutting ceremony we’re hearing from town and hospital leaders, all emphasizing their excitement for the hospital’s new presence on the island.

