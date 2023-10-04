Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Biden presses student debt relief as payments resume after pandemic pause

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce another wave of federal student loan forgiveness on Wednesday, according to a White House official, as borrowers brace for payments to restart after a three-year pause that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His latest step will help 125,000 borrowers by erasing $9 billion in debt through existing relief programs. In total, 3.6 million borrowers will have had $127 billion in debt wiped out since Biden took office.

The official requested anonymity ahead of the announcement, which Biden is scheduled to make at the White House at 1 p.m. ET.

Biden promised to help alleviate the burden of student debt while running for president, and he’s been under pressure to follow through even though his original plan was overturned by the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.

He’s been relying on a patchwork of different programs to chip away at debt, such as public service loan forgiveness and the SAVE Plan, which lowers payments by tying them to borrowers’ income.

“For years, millions of eligible borrowers were unable to access the student debt relief they qualified for, but that’s all changed thanks to President Biden and this administration’s relentless efforts to fix the broken student loan system,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Republicans have fought Biden’s plans on student debt, but Wednesday’s announcement comes as they’re consumed by infighting on Capitol Hill. Hard-right Republicans forced a vote that ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, leaving the chamber in chaos.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor Forest student-athlete dies after suffering medical emergency on sideline of JV football game
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
Savannah Police
1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Quando Rondo’s lawyer responds to state’s motion

Latest News

Picketing begins at Kaiser hospitals as 75,000 workers go on strike in Virginia, California and...
Picketing begins at Kaiser hospitals as 75,000 workers go on strike in Virginia, California and 3 other states
FILE - Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding...
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it’s too late
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in...
The US warns of a Chinese global disinformation campaign that could undermine peace and stability
El jefe de la policía de Las Vegas Kevin McMahill durante una conferencia de prensa para acusar...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting will appear in a court in Las Vegas
FILE - The Nobel medal in physiology or medicine presented to Charles M. Rice is displayed,...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging