Construction continues at Heartwood development, land donated to Bryan Co. School System

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC update on one of Bryan County’s biggest multi-use developments in the works in Richmond Hill off Belfast Keller Road near I-95.

“We’re getting a better look at the bigger picture here at the Heartwood development. It’s a project that’s been in the making for around a decade.”

This project will eventually include more than 10,00 homes, about 3 million square feet of commercial retail and around 16 million square feet of industrial space.

Some people already living here.

“First residents moved about 14 months ago. Currently we have about 60 folks or families that call Heartwood home,” said Bill Cunningham, VP of Real Estate.

Cunningham says currently there’s about 100 homes that have already been built or under construction, but still a lot to go.

“We’re looking roughly about 100 homes a year, is how we look at this, so this is a long term project for us.”

He says in total, this project should take about 25 years to complete.

As construction continues, he says they’re doing what they can to keep the work from affecting residents.

“Our goal would be to, you know, use the infrastructure that’s in place and then for the residents to have a construction entrance so that we’re not going past, you know, trying not to go past their homes.”

Several people who live here say they’re looking forward to the neighborhood continuing to grow.

Cunningham says his goal in this project is to help the community when he can.

That’s why they’ve donated land to the Bryan County School system.

“Elementary and middle school are open. High school opens in a little about a year and a half from now. And so, that’s really a corner stone of this community as well, is education.”

Heartwood already working to make an impact on the community. Right now, they’re planning on hosting a 5K on October 14 that will give back to the Bryan County School system.

