Construction on Richmond Hill’s public library almost complete

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill’s public library has been under construction for about a year now and is close to opening its doors again.

Construction on this library started last October and this $3.5 million project included a 2700 square foot expansion.

That expansion includes the addition of more bookshelves, meeting rooms, office space, a nursing room, and a new entrance.

$2 million of the funds for this project came from state library funds. The remaining $1.5 million came from Bryan County SPLOST funds.

The regional library director says she can’t wait for everyone to see what the library will offer.

“This library will have improved and bigger children’s spaces. It also will have a young adult space that we happen to be standing in right now. They’ll have windows all over the library. We wanted the library to feature the things that people moved to Richmond Hill for. Hospitality, sunshine and a really great view,” said Jennifer Durham, regional library director for Statesboro Regional Public Library.

The library is set to reopen in early December and will host a grand opening in January.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.