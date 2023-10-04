Hazy morning, cool down arrives this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are a few degrees warmer this morning with mid 60s more common across the area.

We’ll be hazy again with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s this afternoon. Air quality is good at the coast but is unhealthy for our far inland communities. Off the coast, there will be a few showers, but most will remain over the water. Temperatures will once again be in the 70s this evening.

We’ll remain mostly dry the next couple days, with a slight chance of a quick passing isolated coastal shower. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s each morning this week with highs in the low to mid 80s. There will be a bit of haze around again Thursday, but it should clear out this weekend.

Our pattern shifts heading into the weekend, when a cold front approaches Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday but only mid 70s on Sunday. Sunday morning lows could dip into the mid 50s around Savannah! NEXT Monday will start off cool, with widespread lows in the lower 50s with 40s possible for inland communities. This will be our coolest morning since the beginning of the year.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Phillipe will continue moving north through the middle of the week. This system will likely remain a tropical storm through the week and could pass closely to Bermuda on Friday. This weekend, Phillippe will approach Maine as a Tropical Storm.

There are no other areas of interest at this time!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

