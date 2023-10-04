Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash

Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.(MGN)
By Brenda Bryan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - A crash in Ohio involving a UTV side by side has resulted in the death of a teenager, according to authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident took place around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in Scioto County.

The driver was operating a Can-Am Maverick eastbound on Slab Run Road when he drove off the right side of the road, according to troopers.

The victim, identified by officials as 17-year-old Trevor Matthews, went off the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

Troopers said he died at the scene.

They also said they believe alcohol was a factor.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor Forest student-athlete dies after suffering medical emergency on sideline of JV football game
*
Savannah High student shot while walking to school
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
Savannah Police
1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say

Latest News

*
Savannah High student shot while walking to school
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple releases fix for issue causing the iPhone 15 to run ‘warmer than expected’
Patty Clancy
Top Teacher : Patty Clancy
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas