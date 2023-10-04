Political Science Professor shares thoughts on removal of house speaker Kevin McCarthy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was breaking news we brought to you live here on WTOC Tuesday as Kevin McCarthy was officially voted out as Speak of the House.

The historic vote marked the first time this has ever happened in US history.

WTOC talked with Assistant Professor of Political Science Kimberly Martin at Georgia Southern Armstrong earlier Wednesday who says a few names are already being mentioned as a replacement for McCarthy.

Martin says one of the big names being discussed are Congressman Steve Scalise out of Louisiana and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, both who have already announced their intentions to run for the seat.

And although there is clearly some early interest in the position Martin believes it will take some time to unite the party around one candidate.

And the job itself may not be as appealing as it looks to some.

“Usually something like this will make people somewhat hesitant to fill this type of role. If you think about what this person is going to have to do. This person is going to have a difficult time trying to unify the party to get the votes that they need to become speaker. So, if you’re a person who is more on the moderate side you’re probably not going to want to take on something that is such a big ask at this point.”

Something of note locally, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace was one of the 8 Republicans to vote to oust McCarthy.

Martin says among other reason it’s because Mace believes McCarthy hasn’t kept his word.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.