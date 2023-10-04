Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Revalyu hosts ribbon cutting for first U.S. facility in Statesboro

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County will soon be home to the most advanced recycling plant in the United States.

A company called Revalyu held a ribbon cutting for it’s first U.S. facility in Statesboro.

The company says it’s plastic recycling process is different from traditional methods.

Usually plastic can only be recycled 2 or 3 times, but this new process removes impurities allowing plastic to be recycled infinitely.

“So what we are able to do is take a plastic bottle, reverse engineer it back into the materials that are traditionally used to make plastic and that white powder is your lego building block to make anything PT plastic. We can make a T shirt that would be all plastic bottles. So there’s nothing in here but plastic bottles,” Dr. Vivek Tandon said.

Commissioning of the facility is planned for 2024

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor Forest student-athlete dies after suffering medical emergency on sideline of JV football game
*
Savannah High student shot while walking to school
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
Savannah Police
1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say

Latest News

Revalyu hosts ribbon cutting for first U.S. facility in Statesboro
Revalyu hosts ribbon cutting for first U.S. facility in Statesboro
Port Wentworth City Council approves expansion of Chatham Area Transit services
Port Wentworth City Council approves expansion of Chatham Area Transit services
Walk to End Alzheimer's in Bluffton
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bluffton