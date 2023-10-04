Revalyu hosts ribbon cutting for first U.S. facility in Statesboro

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County will soon be home to the most advanced recycling plant in the United States.

A company called Revalyu held a ribbon cutting for it’s first U.S. facility in Statesboro.

The company says it’s plastic recycling process is different from traditional methods.

Usually plastic can only be recycled 2 or 3 times, but this new process removes impurities allowing plastic to be recycled infinitely.

“So what we are able to do is take a plastic bottle, reverse engineer it back into the materials that are traditionally used to make plastic and that white powder is your lego building block to make anything PT plastic. We can make a T shirt that would be all plastic bottles. So there’s nothing in here but plastic bottles,” Dr. Vivek Tandon said.

Commissioning of the facility is planned for 2024

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.