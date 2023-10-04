Savannah Police asking for public’s help in locating woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman.

According to police, the woman was trespassing in the area of Grey Fox Way.

She is suspected of stealing and damaging property, police say.

If you have any information on her please call Crime Stoppers hotline at (912) 234-2020, or property crimes at (912) 414-9493.

T he woman was trespassing in the area of Grey Fox Way, police say. (Savannah Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.