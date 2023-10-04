Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Savannah Police asking for public’s help in locating woman

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman.

According to police, the woman was trespassing in the area of Grey Fox Way.

She is suspected of stealing and damaging property, police say.

If you have any information on her please call Crime Stoppers hotline at (912) 234-2020, or property crimes at (912) 414-9493.

T he woman was trespassing in the area of Grey Fox Way, police say.
T he woman was trespassing in the area of Grey Fox Way, police say.(Savannah Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor Forest student-athlete dies after suffering medical emergency on sideline of JV football game
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
Savannah Police
1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.
*
Savannah High student shot while walking to school
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say

Latest News

Walk to End Alzheimer's in Bluffton
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bluffton
*
Savannah High student shot while walking to school
Savannah High student shot while walking to school
Savannah High student shot while walking to school
THE News at 11
Residents form coalition to ask Montgomery Co. commission for transparency with spending of tax dollars