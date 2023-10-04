Savannah Police hosts Savannah Night Out event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police hoping to connect with the community Tuesday with their Savannah Night Out Event.

It’s a spin-off of National Night Out which promotes crime and drug prevention awareness as well as building relationships between police and community members.

Corporal Barry Lewis says they decided to set an official date for Savannah in October because of the weather.

“It’s fantastic. Let me tell you what - to get out here and set this stuff up and feel the community. They walk up and everyone’s laughing and they’re happy and that’s what we love. It’s like peace, like what we had the other day, Peace in the Park - this is peace in our city right now.”

Savannah Police also gave out free Halloween costumes and school supplies to those who stopped by.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.