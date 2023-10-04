Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

SCAD names new building for longtime staff members

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design’s footprint has grown considerably with the accumulation of dozens of buildings in Savannah’s Historic District.

Now, SCAD is putting a little Savannah into its newest classroom building with a nod to a pair of longtime - and local - staff members, who have contributed to the school’s history.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor Forest student-athlete dies after suffering medical emergency on sideline of JV football game
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
Savannah Police
1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Quando Rondo’s lawyer responds to state’s motion

Latest News

Will Penny Art installation at Thompson Hotel
Will Penny Art installation at Thompson Hotel
10th annual Humanitarian Award Gala benefiting the Liberty County Boys & Girls Club
10th annual Humanitarian Award Gala benefiting the Liberty County Boys & Girls Club
Oktoberfest underway at Plant Riverside
Oktoberfest underway at Plant Riverside
Oktoberfest underway at Plant Riverside
Oktoberfest underway at Plant Riverside