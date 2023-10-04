SCCPSS aiming for additional funding for Pre-K programs

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham school board members are hoping to change policies at the state level.

Well board members threw around several ideas, but they have to narrow them down.

Right now, the priority getting the most attention seems to be Pre-K programs. They want more funding for Pre-K programs from the state and to lower the age kids are required to start school.

The board picking Denise Grabowski to be their legislative representative when the session begins early next year. Cornelia Hall has a message she wants her to pass along.

“If you can talk about the horrific need we have for Pre-K.”

Dr. Tonia Howard Hall mentioned asking lawmakers to lower the age students are required to start school to 4 years old.

Dr. David Bringman says their second ask should be a new formula for Quality Basic Education or QBE funding for school districts.

“Maybe not treat every district the same because I know some smaller districts are fine with their allotment, but can we get something. Can we? Dr. David Bringman said.

He says this would help bring more funding for more school social workers, which Reverend Paul Smith is calling for.

“It’s vitally important with all the things going on in the world and in our city. Our kids need that social support,” Rev. Paul Smith said.

They also talked about raising the age students are allowed to drop out to 18. We’ll keep you updated on what they decide to ask lawmakers to consider.

