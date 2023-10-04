SCCPSS discusses plan to boost reading scores

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In the Savannah Chatham school district, more than 50 percent of students reading below grade level are in minorities or have a disability.

So, what is the district doing about this? Staff says they will have instructional program managers that will work on improving lessons and start co teaching students with disabilities.

“It helps them to master their IEP goals and objectives in order to have better access and progress in their general curriculum,” Lesley Taylor said.

They also say they are catering some trainings to teachers who teach students of color who are learning English. The district recently put more teachers in neighborhood schools, but there’s still work to be done.

“There may be some gaps that we need to fill additional ELL teachers. We’re currently looking at that as a part of our capital improvements plan,” Dr. Denise Watts said.

The training program all K-3 teachers are starting is called LETRS. 14 schools with students struggling with reading will have K-5 teachers training as well.

However, board member Dr. Denise Grabowski is worried about older students. That’s as American Literature for high schoolers are lower than the state average.

“I also am concerned about our high school students. Can you address, does LETRS speak to those upper grades.”

Staff says they do plan to use a different training program for high school teachers.

“The plan that we’re looking at is to really focus on structured and strategy-based literacy at those grade levels that focuses on fluency, vocabulary and comprehension,” Andrea Burkiett said.

As far as K through third grade teachers, they will have academic coaches in elementary schools to help them as they continue to help students read at or above grade level.

