Shrimpers hoping for support at Beaufort’s Shrimp Festival

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort’s annual Shrimp Festival is happening this weekend. While visitors can expect the usual celebrations, there is a heightened focus on local shrimp this year.

With imported shrimp causing major concerns for local shrimpers, Beaufort officials are hoping that this weekend’s Shrimp Festival will help support the industry. Organizers spoke about how you can enjoy this weekend’s festivities, while also supporting local shrimp.

“We need to support our local shrimpers, it’s an industry that needs our help and our support, and I will go ahead and tell you in a test, local shrimp tastes better,” said Robb Wells, the president and CEO of Visit Beaufort/Port Royal/Sea Islands.

That local shrimp will be all over the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park this weekend, where families can eat, celebrate and learn about shrimp. There will be an education fair, a kids corner, and even a chance to win some money.

“The biggest part of the festival is of course the shrimp drop, the shrimp race that we do at 3 p.m. where you can adopt a shrimp and he races literally in the river, and the winner wins money,” said Ashley Brandon, Shrimp Festival Coordinator.

At the end of the day, the festival is about celebrating Beaufort’s shrimping industry. Three shrimp boats will be at the festival, along with shrimping companies who will talk about the current shrimp situation.

“We are 100% local, so every shrimp that you eat at the shrimp festival will be 100% locally bought. And we make sure that all of our vendors do that in writing so we really want to support our shrimping industry, they are a part of the fabric of our community and we absolutely love them so we make sure that we have all local caught,” said Brandon.

The Shrimp Festival is one of many ways that Beaufort brings in visitors to support and celebrate local businesses.

